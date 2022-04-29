Applications are invited for the post of Principal in Army Public School Missamari

Army Public School Missamari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications & Experience: Master’s Degree (or its equivalent) with a teaching degree (B Ed) with 5 years experience of teaching of High or Higher Secondary Intermediate classes.

Pay & Allowances: Negotiable, along with other perks as per CBSE guidelines. Special incentives for outstanding meritorious candidates.

Age: Below 50 years (Ex-servicemen below 57 years). In the case of regular teacher from the same school the maximum age shall be 55 years.

Selection Procedure : Through panel interview (Only candidates shortlisted, based on Qualification, Experience and other criteria as may be considered by the Management, will be called for interview)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications on plain paper along with Bio-Data, affixed with photograph, mentioning the year/School/Appointment wise experience, duly supported with experience certificates/testimonials, Email id, mobile number and postal address to The Chairman, Army Public School Missamari, C/O HQ 71 Arty Bde, PO- Missamari Dist- Sonitpur (Assam) by 21 May 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

