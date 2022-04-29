Applications are invited for various project based positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Coordinator (BIRAC Project).

Name of post : Project Coordinator (BIRAC Project)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Life Science

Experience : 2 to 5 years experience in Clinical Research / Trials

Salary : Rs. 35,000 per month

Age limit : Not above 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within May 10, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

