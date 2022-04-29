Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dispur College Guwahati.

Dispur College Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in History.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria: The Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated Dispur, the 24th January, 2022 besides NET/ SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D degree in accordance with the UGC Regulation of 30th June 2010 (minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph. D degree Regulation 2009) shall be exempted from NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have to acquire qualification latest by the date of submission of their applications. Other eligibilities like M.PhiL/Ph.D/Seminar paper / Publications can be acquired and may be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years on 01-01-2022 with relaxation as per Govt. Rules for candidates of SC/ST (5 years); The Candidates from outside of states are requested to go through Govt. Notification No. AHE.429/2021/Pt.3, dated 01-02-2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all the testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five hundred ) only drawn in favour of the Principal, Dispur College, Guwahati, Assam payable at Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Dispur College, Dispur, Kamrup (M), Pin-781006 within May 12, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

