Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nalbari Commerce College Assam.

Nalbari Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in B.Voc. (Information Technology) course.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual) in B.Voc. (Information Technology) course

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : Candidate’s age, educational qualifications and eligibility criteria must be matched as per DHE Guideline. Selection criterion will be as per Govt. rule.

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate as on 01/01/2022 is 38 years which is relaxed up to 5 years for SC / ST candidates and 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam (available in DHE and College websites) along with complete biodata and self-attested copies of all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Nalbari Commerce College, Nalbari payable at Nalbari. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Nalbari Commerce College, Nalbari, Assam within May 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

