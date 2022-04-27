Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Company Secretary in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Company Secretary.

Name of post : Assistant Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Candidate should have acquired Associate Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Experience : 8 / 12 years of post-qualification work-experience with relevant work experience in the Company Secretariat of Central Public Sector Enterprise / State Public Sector Enterprise / Public Limited Company, with in-depth understanding and knowledge of Companies Act, Rules & Regulation, SCRA, SEBI, Listing requirements with stock exchanges

Essential Skills : Candidate should possess following skills:

Computing skills,

Excellent communication skills including grammar, editing, and writing, attention to detail

Interpersonal skills and the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels of the organization.

Working knowledge of laws on corporate governance, taxes, company laws.

Pay Scale :

E5 Grade : Rs. 80,000-2,20,000

E4 Grade : Rs. 70,000-2,00,000

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th May 2022 from 9 AM in the NRL Corporate Office, 122A, G S Road, Christianbasti, Guwahati-781005 (Entry from R G Barua Road Gate, Near City Centre Mall / Dainik Janambhumi office)

How to apply : Interested and eligible candidates will have to register prior to attending the Walk-in Interview process in the Career section of the website www.nrl.co.in . Registration link will be available 7 days prior to the Walk-in date.

On the date of Walk-in, candidates will have to produce the requisite documents for verification and scrutiny. After clearing the scrutiny process, qualified candidates will only be allowed to attend the Interview process.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

