Assam Career : BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Secretarial Assistants on contractual basis.

Name of post : Secretarial Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Salary : Rs. 12000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Graduation Degree from a recognized university with minimum one year experience in health sector as hospitals, diagnostic labs etc. Candidate should have fluency in English language with knowledge of letter drafting, official correspondence etc. Candidate should also possess adequate working knowledge of computer with typing skills, power point PPTs, Excel etc.

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : Candidates may appear for the written exam scheduled to be held on May 9, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Only those candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for appearing in the Skill Test & Interview.

How to apply : Candidates may report for the interview with complete bio-data highlighting educational qualification, experience etc. (supported by certificates and testimonials) before the Selection Committee on the given date and time.

