Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Assam.

Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant posts of Principal in Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 23

Location wise vacancies :

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Matia : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Aloicherra :1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Laokhowa : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Murkongselek : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Sakomatha : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rangapara : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Gomafulbari : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Tapatari : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rangapather : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Besimari : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Langsomepi : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Samelangso : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rongkhang : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Tamulpur : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Nagrijuli : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Sidli-Chirang Part : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Borobajar : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rowta : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bhergaon : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Mazbat : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Diyungbra : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, New Sangbar : 1

Adarsha Vidyalaya, Titaguri : 1

Scale of pay : Rs.30,000/- to 1,10,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs.13,300/- with other applicable allowances.

Educational Qualification:

a) Master’s Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce from a recognized

University with minimum 50% of marks.

b) B.Ed degree from a recognized University.

c) TET qualification (except CTET and Madrassa TET)

Experience: Minimum 5 years of teaching experience in any Government / Semi Government / Government recognized /Private reputed CBSE/SEBA affiliated Senior Secondary (10+2) School / College including JNV/KV.

Age: A candidate must not be more than 45 years of age as on 1st January, 2022. Relaxation of upper age limit will be applicable for SC, ST (P), ST(H) OBC/MOBC candidates as per existing Government norms.

Desirable Criteria :

a) Good communication skills in English, Hindi and local vernacular

language.

b) Good interpersonal skills, management & leadership quality,

administrative ability & integrity, and computer proficiency.

How to apply : All applicants must apply in the prescribed application form as available in the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam: https://dte.assam.gov.in

The filled-up application along with photographs and all requisite self-attested testimonials must be properly sealed in an envelope and superscribed as: “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PRINCIPAL OF ADARSHA VIDYALAYA”, and may be submitted on or before 7th May, 2022 in the Drop-Box placed for the purpose in O/o. the Director of Technical Education, Assam, Kahilipara Guwahati-781019.

An applicant may also opt for submission of applications through email to the ID: tpodte.assam@gov.in . In such a case, the applicant shall still need to download the application form

The filled up form, along with photographs, Demand Draft and all requisite self-attested testimonials must be scanned and emailed in a single PDF format in not more than 1.5 MB file size. The original Demand Draft must be submitted through registered post / speed post to the O/o. the Director of Technical Education, Assam, Kahilipara Guwahati-781019 on or before 12th May, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

