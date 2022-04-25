Applications are invited for various vacant positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultant (Administration) and Young Professional (Water Resource Engineering) on contractual basis.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply online for 25 vacancies in Gauhati University

Name of post : Consultant (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

(a) Professionals having Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with minimum of 10 years of Post Qualification experience in the field of General Administration.

(b) Retired Govt. Servants (including Ex-Serviceman) with Level-08 in the pay matrix and above and having experience of 5 years in General Administration with maximum Age limit of 64 years, would also be eligible for the position.

Desirable : Experience in matters relating to formulation of Policy & Programmes, Court Cases, Vigilance/Disciplinary matters, Administration/ Establishment cases, knowledge of computer applications; MS Office, analytical presentation skills with ability to generate a well- researched and written report.

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month (fixed)

Also read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Young Professional (Water Resource Engineering)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : Bachelor Degree in Agricultural Engineering/Civil Engineering with Master Degree in Water Resource Engineering/ Water Resource Development/ Irrigation Water Management/ Watershed Management/ Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation or equivalent Master Degree in Water Sector with consistently good academic record and minimum 55% marks throughout

Desirable : Working experience in relevant field, working knowledge of GIS software/working knowledge of computers and common software packages e.g. MS Office

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month (fixed)

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for appointment of Young Professionals shall be 40 years as on closing date of advertisement and that for consultants shall be 64 years as on closing date of advertisement

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with all necessary documents and testimonials to “The Director, NERIWALM, Dolabari, P.O: Kaliabhomora, Tezpur-784027, Assam through registered post/speed post on or before May 13, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment