Applications are invited for various project based positions in Gauhati University.

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, Research Associate, Liaison Officer and Project Assistant under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India sponsored project- “ISHAAN: A System for Bidirectional Machine Translation Between 1) English and Assamese, 2) English and Bodo, 3) Assamese and Bodo”.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters Degree with atleast 5 Years Experience in Project Managing/Project Coordinating. Experience of leading a team of project staff. Travel, and coordination/communication. Curating/organizing language resources/research data/organizing meetings, workshops, and documentation, document/report preparations.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 1 lakh

Name of post : SRA-Senior Research Associate (Technical)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Masters Degree from recognized University or equivalent in Computer/IT, with “Ph.D./Thesis submitted/ atleast 3 years Research/development experience”. Adequate knowledge of ML is essential. Exposure/Experience/Knowledge in Assamese/Bodo NLP Works shall be preferred.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.6 lakh

Name of post : JRA- Junior Research Associate (Technical)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Masters Degree from recognized University or equivalent in Computer/IT, with “Adequate knowledge of ML and Assamese/Bodo NLP Works.”

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.4 lakh

Name of post : SRA-Senior Research Associate (Language)

No. of posts : 4

Language wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Bodo : 2

Qualification : Masters Degree from recognized University or equivalent in Assamese/ Bodo/ Linguistics (with Assamese/Bodo at UG level), with “Ph.D./Thesis submitted/ atleast 3 years Research/development experience”. Adequate Knowledge of English, and “Assamese/Bodo language, grammar” is essential. Exposure/Experience/Knowledge in Assamese/Bodo NLP/Translation Works shall be preferred.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.5 lakh

Name of post : JRA- Junior Research Associate (Language)

No. of posts : 9

Language wise vacancies :

Assamese : 5

Bodo : 4

Qualification : Masters Degree from recognized University or equivalent in Assamese/ Bodo/ Linguistics with Assamese/Bodo at UG level; and Adequate Knowledge of English, and “Assamese/Bodo language, grammar/ NLP/Translation /Annotation”

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.4 lakh

Name of post : Liaison Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors Degree with atleast 2 years experience or Masters Degree with 1 year experience. Experience must be in Project Managing / Project Coordinating / administration / accounts with good communication and office management skills. Experience of office / team management is essential

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.4 lakh

Name of post : Liaison Officer (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters / BTech degree from recognized University or equivalent in Computer / IT, with atleast 1 year experience in handling / working Digital / Computer / IT related works / Machine Translation / Machine Learning/ Corpus Handling / NLP works.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.4 lakh

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelors degree with good skill in Assamese / Bodo language data handling/ data / corpus creation and Unicode Compliant typing / composing in Assamese / Bodo. Office administration, English-Assamese / Bodo translation are desirable and preferred

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.3 lakh

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors degree with good skill in Unicode Compliant typing / composing in Assamese / Bodo. Office administration, financial and accounting experience are essential

Monthly Salary : Rs. 0.3 lakh

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.gauhati.ac.in/ up to 27th April till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

