Assam Career IIE Guwahati Recruitment

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants and Project Head Grade-I.

Name of post : Consultant-Education

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50470/- to Rs. 55000/- (Negotiable)

Qualification : Master’s Degree

Experience : Minimum of 12 years’ experience in higher educational institutions, formulation of project proposals, appraisal, execution / implementation, monitoring and evaluation of policy, programme of projects related to Educational / Development sectors, Livelihood Sectors, Enterprise Promotion, Incubation Support and Start up.

Name of post : Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50470/- to Rs. 55000/- (Negotiable)

Qualification : Master Degree preferable with an MBA. PhD will be preferred

Experience : At least 12 years proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments and with a proven track record of independently leading projects to completion

Name of post : Project Head Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 45080/- to Rs. 50000/- (Negotiable)

Name of project : Start up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP)

Qualification & Experience :

Master Degree preferable with an MBA. PhD will be preferred

Minimum 8 years of professional experiences proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments

Ability to work independently and take responsibility

Name of post : Project Head Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 45080/- to Rs. 50000/- (Negotiable)

Name of project : MSE-CDP project (Nagaland)

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree. PhD will be preferred

Minimum 8 years of professional experiences proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments

Ability to work independently and take responsibility

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with required documents either by email to recruitment.iie@gmail.com or by post / courier to the Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam. The last date for submission of applications is May 5, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

