Assam Career Apply for Field Investigator vacancies in Indian Institute of Public Health

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong.

Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong (IIPHS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant positions of Field Investigator.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Location wise vacancies :

Kamrup Metro, Assam : 1

Nowgaon, Assam : 1

Name of project : Cost-effectiveness of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and its impact on Financial Risk Protection in India

Qualification:

Essentials: MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing & Master of Public Health (MPH)/MPH/Master of Health & Hospital Administration/Masters in Social Work

Desirable:

Good Communication Skills

Good knowledge of computer

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may send detailed CV at iiph.shillong.ner@gmail.com . Please highlight the Exact Position ‘Field Investigator – PMBJP’ in the subject.

Last Date of Receipt of Applications: 22nd April , 2022

Your CV should provide the following in a word document, preferably in the following order:

1. Full Name, address and contract details (including email and phone)

2. Educational qualifications – Diploma/degree/s, year and institute qualified from

3. Language skills (spoken, written skills), Software skills

4. Work experience (position/job title, organization, duration) if none please state NIL

5. Research experience and Publications (if any)

6. Referees (two persons who you have worked or trained under)

7. Any other relevant information

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

