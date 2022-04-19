Applications are invited for various contractual positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Optometrist on contractual basis.

Name of post : Optometrist (Contractual)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B. Optometry. Preference will be given to experienced candidates

Age Limit : Not above 30 years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028. The last date for submission of applications is April 29, 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here