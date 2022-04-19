Assam Career : Ajmal Foundation Recruitment

Applications are invited for various positions in various colleges and senior secondary schools under Ajmal Foundation.

Ajmal Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions in its colleges and senior secondary schools at Hojai.

Name of post : Academic Director

Qualification: Person with outstanding academic credentials & experience in the field of education with proven administrative, organizational, and leadership qualities in different aspects of higher education and a clear vision to improve the quality of education; PG with at least 10 years of teaching and 5+ years of administrative experience required

Age Limit : The applicant should not be more than 50 years of age.

Name of post : Principal (Male & Female)

Qualification: PG with 8+ years of experience in Teaching and Administration (NET/Ph.D will be an added advantage)

Name of post : Vice Principal

Qualification: PG with 5+ years of experience in Teaching and Administration.

Name of post : Hostel Admin & Superintendent

Qualification: PG with 5+ years of experience in Hostel Administration and Supervision

Name of post : Student Counsellors

Qualification: M.Sc.(Clinical Psychology / Counseling Psychology) with 3+ years of relevant experience.

Name of post : ICT Resource Person

Qualification: BCA/MCA with 2+ years of Information & Communication Technology exposure especially in educational institutions.

Name of post : Video Editor

Qualification: PG in Mass Communication with hands-on experience in graphic skills, video editing, contemporary software viz., Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final cut & Audition, Edius, FCP, Adobe Flash / Photoshop, Illustrator, Coral Draw; Well-versed with fundamental design principles of design content preferred.

Name of post : News Anchor

Qualification: Young, talented, passionate, enthusiastic, confident individuals having pleasing personality with PG in Mass Communication; 2+ years of relevant experience with excellent communication skills including local language.

Name of post : Personality Development Trainer

Qualification: MA and an experienced professional having proven acumen in grooming the overall personality of budding sales professionals in order to inculcate the right mindset, attitude, effective communication skills, and other behavioral traits essential for the sales profession.

Name of post : Sales Trainer

Qualification: Seasoned professional with rich exposure in the retail sector, preferably in luxury/ lifestyle products, having the ability to design & develop training modules in order to prepare a band of efficient and committed sales professionals through proper evaluation.

Salary : Salary will not be a constraint for deserving candidates.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online in the Jobs & Careers section of www.ajmalfoundation.com OR e-mail their CV to careers@ajmalfoundation.org before April 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

