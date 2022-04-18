Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.Com. passed

3-4 years experience

How to apply : Candidates can submit their resumes / CVs via the email ssaguwahati@gmail.com .

For further details, contact +919085061183

