Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant.
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
- B.Com. passed
- 3-4 years experience
How to apply : Candidates can submit their resumes / CVs via the email ssaguwahati@gmail.com .
For further details, contact +919085061183
