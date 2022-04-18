Assam Career

Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

  • B.Com. passed
  • 3-4 years experience

How to apply : Candidates can submit their resumes / CVs via the email ssaguwahati@gmail.com .

For further details, contact +919085061183

