Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Operator and Junior Research Fellow.

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Operator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Establishment of Science, Technology and Innovation Hub in NIT Silchar, Cachar, Assam, for the socio-economic upliftment of SC/ST population in Assam

Essential Qualification : Any undergraduate degree (03/04 years duration) from Science/ Engineering/ Technology stream with knowledge in herbal/ medicinal plants and basic awareness of traditional healing methods

Desirable Qualification : Proficiency (Read, Write and Speak) in Bodo/Assamese and English language with computer database creation and management knowledge will be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 32 years (as on closing date of application)

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Development of Reconfigurable Plasmonic Biosensor using Phase Change Material for Label-free Detection of Lung and Liver Diseases

Essential Qualification : ME/M.Tech.or equivalent degreein Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and related branches of ECE from recognized University. In addition GATE qualification is mandatory

Desirable Qualification :

1.Master Degree in VLSI design/ Microelectronics/ Optoelectronics/Nano-electronics/ Device Physics.

2. Proficiency in MATLAB is preferred.

3. Knowledge in device simulation software is preferred.

4.Throughout First Class in academic career.

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years (as on closing date of application)

How to apply :

For the post of Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Operator, candidates are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at bpd@mech.nits.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of Scientific Administrative Assistant/ Field Operator under DST project DST/ SEED/ SCSP/ STI/ 2020/309 (G).” Last date for submission of applications is May 3, 2022

For the post of Junior Research Fellow, candidates are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at puspa.devi@ece.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of JRF under SERB- DST project EEQ/2021/000575.” Last date for submission of applications is May 11, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

