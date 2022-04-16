Applications are invited for various technical positions in Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Intelligence Bureau (IB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 150 vacant posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II.

Name of post : Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/ Technical-2022

No. of posts : 150

Also read : Assam Career: CFTRI Recruitment 2022

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Information Technology : 56

Electronics & Communication : 94

Essential Qualification : Candidates must possess valid GATE score card of GATE 2020 or 2021 or 2022 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code :EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code : CS) along with :

i) BE or BTech in the fields of : Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering from a Government recognized University / College / Institute. Or

ii) Master’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Computer Science; Or Master’s Degree in Computer Applications from a Government recognized University / College / Institute.

Pay Scale : Level-7 (Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances

Age Limit : 18-27 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC / ST and by 3 years for OBC.

Selection Procedure : GATE score, Interview and Psychometric Test

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://mharecruitment.in/ from April 16, 2022 to May 7, 2022 (till 2359 hrs).

Application Fees : Rs. 100/- only. Only male candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay the fee. All SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Kanya Mahavidyalaya Guwahati Recruitment