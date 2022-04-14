Applications are invited for the posts of Consultants under CSIR- Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

CSIR- Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants.

Name of post : Consultant (OLP-0217)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Food Technology having graduation in Agriculture

Also Read: Assam Career: Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022

Experience : Minimum 20 years of experience in food and agro

processing industries (production, problem solving, operation management, quality control management, Food regulations, HR manager) mostly in different places of NE Region

Salary : Rs.75,000/- (Rupees Seventy Five Thousand Only) Consolidated per month

Job Roles :

To interact with the farmers, entrepreneurs who are in food processing sectors and to understand their problems and requirements

To create a databank on raw material resources on Agri-horticultural crops of the regions and requirement of technology

To create and update regularly the food processing units available in NE

To provide technological intervention to upgrade the food processing sectors in the region by transferring CFTRI’s technologies

To participate in the exhibitions, workshops, conferences, seminars, trainings, etc. Organized by the State & Central governments in the NE regions under the direction of the HQ (Mysuru)

To coordinate the programmes conducted/organized at NE regions by the head quarter

Submit report on activities listed in job requirements to CFTRI HQs.

Maximum Age limit : 64 Years as on 30.04.2022

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Software Developer vacancies in AS-CFMS

Job Location : CSIR-CFTRI Liaison Office, Guwahati

Name of post : Consultant (OLP-0218)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in Science

Experience : Minimum 20 years of work experience in R&D Institutes

and should have knowledge and experiences of conducting translational research

Salary : Rs.75,000/- (Rupees Seventy Five Thousand Only) Consolidated per month

Job Roles :

Translation of CFTRI’s knowledge base of research work into process/ products for a global impact

Assess CFTRI process/technologies for the domestic / export market

Other need based tasks as decided by the Director, CSIR-CFTRI as and when required

Maximum Age limit : 64 Years as on 30.04.2022

Job Location : CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru

How to apply : Candidates may download the Application Form from

“Recruitment” link on CSIR-CFTRI website www.cftri.res.in and send the following documents through e-mail at patcell@cftri.res.in with the subject “Application for the position of Expert – Advt. No.64/2022” on or before 30.04.2022 (Saturday):

Also Read: Jobs in Meghalaya: NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

a. Resume (PDF file)

b. Duly filled-in Application Form (PDF file)

c. Certificates of education qualification, experience, DOB, etc., in a single PDF file.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here