Applications are invited for various technical positions under Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS),Finance Department, Government of Assam.

Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS- CFMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Software Developer and Assistant Software Developer under Assam State Public Finance Institutional Reforms (ASPIRe) project.

Name of post : Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum Bachelor in Engineering in Computer Science/IT or MCA or a closely related field from any recognized university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

The candidate should have handled one large project on all aspects from concept to implementation stage.

The candidate should be aware of banking norms, government processes, procedures, stakeholder management and implementation strategies.

Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English and Assamese and should have advanced knowledge of Office Management, proficiency in MS Office Applications (like Word, Excel, Power Point, MS Project etc.) including email.

Strong interpersonal relations, communication and team-work skills

Experience :

Minimum 4 years of experience in respective sector and in similar assignments in any World Bank funded projects/ externally aided projects or similar Govt. of India funded projects/National level reputed projects including minimum one (1) year in Govt. projects.

Must have sound knowledge on JAVA, PHP, Oracle, MySQL and other programming languages.

Preference will be given to candidates having sound knowledge and prior experience in UI/UX design and/or Tester and/or Technical Content Writer.

Age: Not more than 30 years

Name of post : Assistant Software Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum Bachelor in Engineering in Computer Science/IT or MCA or a closely related field from any recognized university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

The candidate should have handled one large project on all aspects from concept to implementation stage.

The candidate should be aware of banking norms, government processes, procedures, stakeholder management and implementation strategies.

Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English and Assamese and should have advanced knowledge of Office Management, proficiency in MS Office Applications (like Word, Excel, Power Point, MS Project etc.) including email.

Strong interpersonal relations, communication and team-work skills

Experience :

At least one year of experience in banking and financial services sector or any other experience in similar nature

Must have sound knowledge on JAVA, PHP, Oracle, MySQL and other programming languages.

Preference will be given to candidates having sound knowledge and prior experience in UI/UX design and/or Tester and/or Technical Content Writer.

Age: Not more than 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of application form along with other relevant documents should be mailed to careeraspire@outlook.com on or before April 27, 2022Detailed Advertisement : Click Here