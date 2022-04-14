Assam Career Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various medical positions in the Guwahati area under Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners in the Guwahati area under Central Hospital, Maligaon

Name of post: Contract Medical Practitioner

No. of posts : 4 [UR : 2, ST : 1 , OBC : 1]

Qualification: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in MCI, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship.

Also Read: Assam Career: Panchayat & Rural Development Department Recruitment

Salary: Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age :

(i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as of 01.04.2022. However, age relaxation is admissible to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.

(ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Governments and Central Government, the age to be considered is 65 years as of 01.04.2022.

Also Read: Assam Career: Apply for Software Developer vacancies in AS-CFMS

Selection Procedure: An online interview will be held through WhatsApp call on 9957550514 at 11 AM on April 19, 2022

How to apply: Candidates can send a scanned copy of their applications duly signed/filled as per the enclosed format along with scanned copies of certificates/documents mentioned in the Application Form through email cmpnfr@gmail.com latest by 23:55 hrs of April 17, 2022

Detailed Advertisement: Click Here