Applications are invited for 45 vacant positions in the state and district levels under Panchayat & Rural Development Department Assam.

The Office of the Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of State Finance Officer and Assistant District Programme Manager under Social Assistant Programmes and PMAY-G Programme.

Name of post : State Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MCom / MBA with specialization in Finance / Accounting from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam.

Work Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-qualification working experience with industry or in government sector in similar job profile.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 50,000/- + Applicable allowances will be provided

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Assistant District Programme Manager (ADPM) under Social Assistant Programmes / PMAY-G

No. of posts : 44

Qualification : Degree in Engineering (CSE / IT) /MCA /MSc (IT/CS) from any recognized University or institution with minimum 60% marks.

Work Experience : Minimum 3 years of post-qualification working experience in the field of Information Technology (IT) / Management Information System (MIS).

Monthly Salary : Rs. 30,000/- + Applicable allowances will be provided

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://rural.assam.gov.in/ from 9 AM of April 15, 2022 to 6 PM of April 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here