Applications are invited for various posts by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Inspector of Boilers under Labour Welfare Department, Assam.

Name of post : Research Assistant in the Research Cell under Labour Welfare Department

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 22,000/- to Rs. 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Education Qualification : Minimum qualification is 2nd Class Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from any recognized University.

Preferable Experience :

A. Experience in dealing with subjects of Labour Laws in the Government Department/ Organization. Or

B. Degree or Diploma in Labour Laws/ Social Works.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

Name of post : Inspector of Boilers, Assam under Labour Welfare Department

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Education Qualification : Candidate must have a Degree in Mechanical or Production or Power Plant or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

Experience : Must have two years experience as technical personnel in design, construction, erection, operation, testing, repair, maintenance or inspection of boilers or in implementation of the Boilers Acts, 1923 and rules and regulations framed there under

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://apsc.nic.in/ from April 16, 2022 to May 16, 2022

Application Fees :

General/EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Last date for payment of application fees is May 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2