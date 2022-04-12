Jobs in Meghalaya NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

Applications are invited for various medical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 53 vacant positions of Senior Resident Doctors.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 53

Department wise vacancies :

Anaesthesiology : 6

Anatomy : 1

Biochemistry : 1

CTVS : 3

Forensic Medicine : 2

General Medicine : 6

General Surgery : 6

Microbiology : 1

Neurology : 3

Neurosurgery : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 4

Ophthalmology : 1

Orthopaedics : 3

Paediatrics : 3

Pharmacology : 1

Physiology : 2

Radiodiagnosis : 2

Radiotherapy : 1

Surgical Oncology : 2

Urology : 3

TB & Respiratory Diseases : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in Schedule I & II of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act (persons possessing qualifications included in Part-II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act)

ii) Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/ housemanship in a recognized hospital

iii) Candidates must be registered with the State Medical Council / Medical Council of India.

Desirable : Candidates having experience in the respective discipline / subject will be preferred.

Scale of pay : Level-11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of Rs. 67700/- per month plus NPA and other allowances as admissible under the Central Govt. Rules in identical posts.

Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Eligible candidates who wish to appear for an in-person interview are requested to present themselves for registration from 09:30 a.m to 10:45 a.m on 27th April 2022 (Wednesday) in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIIIMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang.

Candidates who are not able to appear for the Walk-in-interview in person on 27th April 2022, can submit their applications in prescribed proforma (Annexure- I) along with self-attested scanned copies of their certificates by email to neigrihms.recruitment@gmail.com upto 22nd April 2022 (Friday) till 5:30 PM. The lists of Eligible & In-Eligible candidates will be uploaded to the Institute’s website www.neigrihms.gov.in on 26th April 2022. The interview of eligible candidates via Video Conference will be conducted on 28th April 2022 (Thursday).

They will have to fill in their particulars in the prescribed application format and enclosed the following relevant documents duly attested:-

Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

Certificate of SC/ST/Latest OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate from the competent authority if applicable.

MBBS passed Certificate

MBBS Marksheets

MBBS Attempt certificate

MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

MD/MS/DNB/Diploma passed certificate

Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS/ MD/ MS/ DNB/ Diploma

NOC from the present employer (if employed)

Experience Certificate (if applicable)

Residence Certificate issued by the competent authority or Aadhar card or voter ID and Passport

Character Certificate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here