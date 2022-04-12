Exim Bank Recruitment Apply for 30 posts of Officers

Applications are invited for 30 vacant administrative positions in Exim Bank.

Exim Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 30 vacant posts of Officers on Contract (OC) for various departments.

Name of post : OC-Compliance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI).

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a

specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA,

passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and Post- Graduation.

Experience : Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least

05 years of post-qualification experience

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC-Legal

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognised by the Bar Council of India for the purpose enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks. Post- Graduation qualifications will be an added advantage.

Experience : Candidates working with Public Sector Banks, All India Financial

Institutions, private/ foreign banks, ARCs, Central / State Government / public sector undertakings / law firms / Practicing at Bar / Judicial Services or a combination of these with at least 07 years of post-qualification experience

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years

Name of post : OC-Rajbhasha

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree from a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as medium of examination at degree level. Knowledge of Sanskrit and/or other languages specified in the Eight schedule of the constitution will be an added advantage. Minimum 60%

marks or equivalent in the qualifying examination.

Experience : Candidates having experience with Public Sector Banks, All

India Financial Institutions or any organisation of repute or a combined experience in any of these, with a at least 05 years of post-qualification experience of implementation of Official Language Policy will be preferred. Candidates from Translation agencies / publications / media are also

eligible.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC-Information Technology

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Graduation Degree with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Post-Graduation with minimum 60% marks in M.Sc./ MTech. In CS/ IT from recognized university/ institute.

And

Candidates having any of CCNP/MCSE/VCP-DVC/Red Hat Certified System

Administrator/ Oracle Certified Professional, Database Administrator/Microsoft SQL Server database certificates shall be given preferences.

Experience : Candidates having at least 05 years of post-qualification experience with Public Sector Banks, All India Financial Institutions, Large private Banks, System Integration service providers for BFSI sector in areas of Information

Technology or Fintech

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC-Human Resource

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MBA/ Post-Graduation Degree with specialisation in Human Resource as full-time course from recognized Institute/ University with

minimum 60% marks (or its equivalent).

Experience : Candidates having experience with Public Sector Banks (PSBs),

All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs), reputed NBFCs, private sector banks or a combination of these with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience of

handling Core HR activities.

Age Limit : Maximum 50 years

Name of post : OC- Research & Analysis

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post-Graduation Degree in Economics with specialisation in International Trade/ Development Economics / Financial Economics. Minimum 60% aggregate marks separately in both graduation and post-graduation

Experience : Candidates having at least 05 years of post-qualification experience with research publications / rating agencies, Public Sector Banks, All India

Financial Institutions, private sector banks, research outfits of industry associations, think tanks, or a combination of these.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC- Loan Monitoring

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

MBA/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance or Chartered Accountants (CA)

from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a

specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA,

passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and Post-Graduation.

Experience : Minimum 05 years of Post Qualification experience with Public Sector Banks/All India Financial Institutions/ Central Government/ State

Government/ PSU or any other organisation of repute

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC- Information System Audit

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Qualifications such as CISA (offered by ISACA), DISA (offered by ICAI), or CISSP (offered by ISC2), along with two or more years of IT / IS

Audit experience.

Experience : Experience of minimum 07 years in Bank’s IT Group. The candidate should be familiar with the systems to be audited.

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years

Name of post : OC- Internal Audit

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI) or

MBA/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance.

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a

specialisation in Finance from a recognised University / Institution. In case of CA,

passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks /equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and Post-Graduation

Experience : Preferably, but not necessarily, Chartered Accountant (CA), with work experience of 05 years in Banking and /or Bank audits.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC- Administration

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in business management, engineering or

equivalent professional level experience. Additional qualification, viz. degree /

diploma in hotel and hospitality management; facilities management will be

preferred.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average in

Graduation

Experience : Candidates with minimum 05 years of work experience. Should have worked in Administration or Establishment department of a PSB / FI / PSU or a private company of repute.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC- Risk Management

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

MBA/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)/ FRM. Certificate from NIBM/ IIBF in risk management will be an added advantage.

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2 year full time duration, with a

specialisation in Finance from a recognised University /Institution. In case of CA,

passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and Post- Graduation

Experience : Candidate with Minimum 05 years’ experience in risk management/ Treasury in Commercial Banks/ FIs/large NBFCs

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : OC- Special Situation Group

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Graduation with minimum 50% aggregate marks/ equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA).

Experience : Officers having experience with Public Sector Banks (including

officers who have superannuated or have opted for voluntary retirement); OR

experience of working in reputed Private Sector Banks, All India Financial Institutions, reputed and large Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Asset Reconstruction Company or a combined experience in any of these. Minimum 15

years of post-qualification experience of which at least 5 years should be in corporate recovery related activities; viz. IBC 2016, SARFAESI, DRT, OTS,

Assignments, Litigation funding, Action under NI Act 138

Age Limit : Maximum 62 years

Selection Procedure : The Selection Process will comprise of screening of applications by the Bank’s internal committee followed by personal interview of shortlisted candidates

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.eximbankindia.in/ up to April 28, 2022.

Application Fees : Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/- for General and OBC candidates, Rs. 100/-

(Intimation charges) for SC/ST/PWD/EWS and Female candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here