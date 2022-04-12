Applications are invited for the post of Counselor in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counselor for Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India project “Regional Satellite Centre of Tobacco Quitline Services at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati”

Name of post : Counselor

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential :

i) Graduation in Psychology / Social Work from recognized University

ii) The person should be fluent in speaking / writing Hindi and English

iii) Knowledge of computer application

Desirable : PG in Psychology / Social Work with experience in tobacco related work.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : 18-38 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 20, 2022 in the Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Reporting time for the interview is between 9 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by copies of certificates and testimonials before the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

