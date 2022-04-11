Assam Career Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya Recruitment

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, Assam.

Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in History.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Assam Career : Dhakuakhana College Recruitment

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 and other existing rules relevant to the appointment of Assistant Professor in the Provincialized colleges of Assam. The candidate must have proficiency in local language and must be from the state of Assam.

Age Limit : The age of the candidates must not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC /MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Also Read : Assam Career : Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat Recruitment

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam with complete biodata and all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 only drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya payable at Indian Bank, North Lakhimpur Branch (A/C No. 782498935, IFSC : IDIB000N048). The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, Lakhimpur (Assam), PIN-787032 within April 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here