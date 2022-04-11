Assam Career : Dhakuakhana College Recruitment

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dhakuakhana College, Assam.

Dhakuakhana College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Zoology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Zoology

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 (details available in the college website http://dhakuakhanacollege.ac.in/ ).

Also read : Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

The candidate must have proficiency in local language

Age Limit : The age of the candidates must not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 3 years for OBC /MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam with complete biodata and all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 only drawn in favour of Principal, Dhakuakhana College, Dhakuakhana. The applications must reach the Principal, Dhakuakhana College, Dhakuakhana, PIN-787055, Assam within April 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, Librarian and Grade-IV vacancies in Barama College