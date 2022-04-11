Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate, Project Associate, Field Assistant, Project Scientist, Scientific Assistant and Junior Research Fellow.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Generating high-depth genomics information for the Himalaya rice cultivars for improving nutritional quality and stress tolerance

Fellowship : Rs. 47000/- per month plus HRA

Qualification : PhD degree in Agriculture (Plant Breeding and Genetics / Biotechnology) with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal and preference will be given to NET qualified candidates.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 22, 2022 at 10 AM in the Office Chamber of the Chief Scientist, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Assam Agricultural University, Titabor-785630

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Generating high-depth genomics information for the Himalaya rice cultivars for improving nutritional quality and stress tolerance

Fellowship : Rs. 20000/- per month plus HRA

Qualification : A graduate degree in any discipline

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 22, 2022 at 10 AM in the Office Chamber of the Chief Scientist, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Assam Agricultural University, Titabor-785630

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Germplasm characterization, Genomics analysis and Gene discovery for yield, Metabolite and Stress tolerance in Tea

Fellowship : Rs. 35000/- per month + 8% HRA

Qualification : Ph D in Agricultural Biotechnology / Biotechnology / Molecular Biology & Biotechnology / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Any Branch of Life Sciences with specialization in molecular breeding with outstanding academic record and proven ability of high R & D work.

Or,

Master’s degree in the relevant subject with 1st Division or 60% marks or equivalent overall grade point average with at least two years of research experience as evidenced from Fellowship/ Associate-ship/ Training / other engagements and one research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI)/NAAS rated (>4.0).

Desirable: Experience in genomics/statistical genomics and shall be given preference

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 4, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Germplasm characterization, Genomics analysis and Gene discovery for yield, Metabolite and Stress tolerance in Tea

Fellowship :

i) Rs.31,000/- + 8 % HRA (for 1st and 2nd year); Rs. 35,000/- +8% HRA for 3rd year.

Applicable for candidates with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selection processes through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. Dept. and their Agencies and Institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA who do not fall under above(i)

Qualification : M.Sc (Agri)/M.Tech/M.Sc in Plant Breeding and Genetics/ Biotechnology/ Tea Husbandry & Technology/ Life Sciences/ Molecular Biology & Biotechnology

Desirable: GATE/NET/BLET/ qualified. Experience of working in laboratory with

DNA marker other related works oriented to crop improvement.

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 4, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Establishing Efficient Platform for Genetic Engineering and Precise Genome Editing in Tea

Fellowship :

i) Rs.31,000/- + 8 % HRA. Applicable for candidates with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selections process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. Dept. and their Agencies and Institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA who do not fall under above (i)

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri) in Agricultural Biotechnology/M.Sc in Life Sciences

/Biotechnology

Desirable: Experience in working with plant tissue culture lab

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 4, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Development of sustainable agriculture practices for biotic and abiotic stress management in conventional and organic tea plantations

Fellowship :

i) Rs.31,000/- + 8 % HRA (for 1st and 2nd year); Rs. 35,000/- +8% HRA for 3rd year. Applicable for candidates with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selections process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. Dept. and their Agencies and Institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA who do not fall under above (i)

Qualification : M.Sc in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Patholgy / Entomology / Soil Sciences/ Tea Husbandry/ Microbiology

Desirable: Experience in Microbiology / Tea Husbandry

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 5, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Development of sustainable agriculture practices for biotic and abiotic stress management in conventional and organic tea plantations

Fellowship : Rs.18,000/- + 8% HRA

Qualification : Graduate in any disciple with experience in Biopesticide /

Biofertilizer work

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 5, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Value addition and Product Diversification in Tea

Fellowship :

i) Rs.31,000/- + 8 % HRA. Applicable for candidates with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selections process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. Dept. and their Agencies and Institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA who do not fall under above (i)

Qualification : M.Sc.(Agri) with specialization of Tea Husbandry &

Technology/ Agricultural Biochemistry/ Food Science & Technology/Food Science

& Nutrition or equivalent qualification

Desirable: Knowledge of Food Processing /Nutrition / statistical analysis software

packages

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 5, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Sustainable Management of Tea Waste to Transform the Tea Industry into Carbon Neutral and Zero Waste Industry

Fellowship : Rs.56,000/- + 8 % HRA.

Qualification : PhD in Agricultural Biotechnology / Biotechnology / Molecular Biology / Tea Husbandry Technology / Any Branch of Life Sciences with 2 years of experience in relevant field and outstanding academic record and proven ability of high R & D work.

Desirable: Experience in statistical analysis software packages and Linux environment

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 6, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Sustainable Management of Tea Waste to Transform the Tea Industry into Carbon Neutral and Zero Waste Industry

Fellowship :

i) Rs.31,000/- + 8 % HRA. Applicable for candidates with NET, GATE, BET, BINC qualified or any other selections process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Govt. Dept. and their Agencies and Institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA who do not fall under above (i)

Qualification : M.Sc.(Agri) with specialization of Tea Husbandry

& Technology/ Agricultural Engineering or equivalent qualification

Desirable: Proficiency in computer application is essential.

Selection Procedure : An interview will be held on May 6, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

How to apply :

For the posts under the project ‘Generating high-depth genomics information for the Himalaya rice cultivars for improving nutritional quality and stress tolerance,’ candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

For the posts under the Tea projects, candidates having requisite qualifications must email their complete Curriculum Vitae along with all the relevant details including contact details, pass certificates, mark-sheets (from HSLC onwards), previous employment records and other testimonials at dbt.necab@aau.ac.in with a copy to the Director, DBT-NECAB, AAU at bidyut.sarmah@aau.ac.in . Last date for submission of applications is April 30, 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated about the mode of conducting the interview prior to 2 days from the date of interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

REGIONAL AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH STATION ASSAM AGRICULTURAL UNIVERSITY TITABOR-785630

NO. RARS/AAUrTTB/CS/2021-22/ April, 2022

Notice

A walk-in-interview will be held on 21″ April, 2022 at 10 am in the office chamber or the Chief Scientist, RARS. Titabar for a purely temporary post of Research Associate-I and a Field Assistant in a Department of Biotechnology. Government of India research project entitled -Generating high-depth genomics information for the I limalaya rice culti% ars for improving nutritional quality and stress tolerance” with a tellowship of Rs 47,000 – (Rupees fiqty-seven thousand only) per month plus I-IRA and Rs 20.000- (Rupees twenty thousand only) per month plus I IRA. respectively. The essential Livalitications for Research Associate-I: PhD degree in Agriculture (Plant Breeding and Genetics, Biotechnology) with atleast one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SO) journal and preference will he given to NET qualified candidates. The essential qualifications for Field Assistant: A graduate degree in any discipline.

NO. BARS. A A U/T113/CS/202 I -22/ ti 1- LI L Copy for intbrmation I. The Director of Research, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat 2. Notice Board, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), D.R (Agri.)

c (Sanjay Kumar C etia) Chief Scientist Regional Agricultural Research Station Titabar 785 630

I:44 • g41,, April. 2022

a (Sat y Kumar Chetia) Chief Scientist Regional Agricultural Research Station Titabar 7S5 630