Dimapur: In a first, the Wokha district administration in Nagaland has facilitated a 10-day exposure-cum-training programme for 19 district farmers to leading research institutes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The contingent includes 13 women.

Central Institute of Horticulture, agriculture department, Mission Shakti and Nagaland Rural Livelihoods Mission are collaborating on this mission.

The idea is to boost agri-entrepreneurship and scientific farming practices.

The team left on August 19 and will undergo training at ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu and ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The programme will provide participants with first-hand experience in advanced production techniques, scientific management practices and value addition in banana and tuber crops.

Officials from the district administration, horticulture and agriculture departments and Krishi Vigyan Kendra are also part of the delegation.

Wokha DC Vineet Kumar highlighted that the programme is designed to enhance productivity and empower women farmers and promote livelihood diversification.

“By equipping farmers with knowledge of modern cultivation methods and processing technologies, the district aims to create opportunities for value-chain development, agri-based enterprises and market linkages in Wokha district,” Kumar said

This pioneering step will have a transformative impact on the farming community by bridging local farmers with national-level research and innovation.

It would strengthen food security, income generation and sustainable agricultural practices in the district.