Dibrugarh: The Indian Army, in collaboration with state officials from Assam and Manipur, has launched Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025 to improve coordination and cooperation between military, government departments, and civil institutions.

The exercise was inaugurated on Wednesday at Laipuli in Assam’s Tinsukia district to tackle regional challenges through a unified approach, focusing on strengthening security and development efforts by fostering synergy among various agencies.

The inaugural event saw participation from the Indian Army, local district administration, police, intelligence agencies, NDRF, SDRF, medical officials, BRO & GREF, railways, educational institutions, and security officials from OIL India, IOCL, and Coal India. Local media representatives were also present.

A similar exercise is being conducted in Manipur from August 20-30, with a focus on disaster management, healthcare, education, infrastructure development, road safety, and coordination among state police, the army, and paramilitary forces. This exercise will also include initiatives under Operation Sadbhavna.

Over 10 days, Exercise Samanvay Shakti 2025 aims to enhance communication, improve operational readiness, and refine standard operating procedures through practical simulations.

The exercise aims to strengthen the relationship between the people of Upper Assam, Manipur, and the institutions serving them, helping to address security challenges and support regional development.

