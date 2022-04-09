Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Barama College, Assam.

Barama College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors, Librarian and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 11

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

English : 1

Geography : 4

History : 1

Mathematics : 1

Political Science : 2

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Professor & Librarian :

a. Educational Qualifications, selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

b. Age : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC.

c. The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at master degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks from 55 % to 50% may be provided to Ph. D. holders who have obtained their master degree prior to 19.09.1991.

d. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate or master’s level for the SC/ST / PWD categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like MPhil / Ph.D. / Seminar papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview not beyond.

e. The candidate must be from state of Assam and must know local language

Grade-IV :

a. Class X passed

b. Age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022. The age relaxation for eligible candidates will be as per Govt. norms.

How to apply :

For the posts of Assistant Professors and Librarian, candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (available in the DHE website https://directorateof higheredu.tion.as.m.gov.in) along with complete Bio-data and all self-attested copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Barama College, Barama payable at SBI Barama Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Barama College, Barama, Dist.- Baksa, (BTR) Assam, PIN-781346 within April 17, 2022

For the posts of Grade-IV, candidates can send their applications along with all documents a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Barama College, Barama payable at SBI Barama Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Barama College, Barama, Dist.- Baksa, (BTR) Assam, PIN-781346 within April 17, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2