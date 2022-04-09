Assam Career vacancies in Barama College

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Barama College, Assam.

Barama College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors, Librarian and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 11

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Assamese : 2
  • English : 1
  • Geography : 4
  • History : 1
  • Mathematics : 1
  • Political Science : 2

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Scientific Officer vacancy in NIPER Guwahati

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Assistant Professor & Librarian :

a. Educational Qualifications, selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022. 

b. Age : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC. 

c. The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at master degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks from 55 % to 50% may be provided to Ph. D. holders who have obtained their master degree prior to 19.09.1991.

Also Read : Assam Career : ARIAS Society Recruitment

d. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate or master’s level for the SC/ST / PWD categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like MPhil / Ph.D. / Seminar papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview not beyond. 

e. The candidate must be from state of Assam and must know local language

Grade-IV : 

a. Class X passed

b. Age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022. The age relaxation for eligible candidates will be as per Govt. norms.

How to apply

For the posts of Assistant Professors and Librarian, candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam (available in the DHE website https://directorateof higheredu.tion.as.m.gov.in) along with complete Bio-data and all self-attested copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Barama College, Barama payable at SBI Barama Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Barama College, Barama, Dist.- Baksa, (BTR) Assam, PIN-781346 within April 17, 2022

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for 20 vacancies under APSC

For the posts of Grade-IV, candidates can send their applications along with all documents a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Barama College, Barama payable at SBI Barama Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Barama College, Barama, Dist.- Baksa, (BTR) Assam, PIN-781346 within April 17, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: nenow24x7@gmail.com