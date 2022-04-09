Applications are invited for the post of Scientific Officer in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Officer.

Name of post : Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: PhD in Chemistry/ Life Sciences with 3 years of work experience

Desirable: Knowledge of research methodologies and competency in operating high-end equipment’s related to analytical chemistry and life-sciences like HPLC, LCMS & GC, basics of IPR, procurement procedures in government sector. Work Experience of industry/ creation of technology based start-up /post-doctorate, outsourcing and collaborative research works, organizing events

Fellowship : Rs. 50,000/- consolidated

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to April 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here