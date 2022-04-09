Applications are invited for the post of Scientific Officer in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati.
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Officer.
Name of post : Scientific Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential: PhD in Chemistry/ Life Sciences with 3 years of work experience
Desirable: Knowledge of research methodologies and competency in operating high-end equipment’s related to analytical chemistry and life-sciences like HPLC, LCMS & GC, basics of IPR, procurement procedures in government sector. Work Experience of industry/ creation of technology based start-up /post-doctorate, outsourcing and collaborative research works, organizing events
Fellowship : Rs. 50,000/- consolidated
Maximum Age Limit : 40 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to April 20, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here