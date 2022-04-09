Applications are invited for the post of Audit Officer in Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Audit Officer.

Name of post : Audit Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000-97000/- per month and Grade Pay of Rs. 10300/- per month of Pay Band-3 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules

Minimum Qualification : A uniformly good academic career having at least 60% marks (or its equivalent) in Bachelor’s degree in Commerce with Major in Accountancy / Management and Diploma in Computer Application with Tally / other accounting package

Desirable : Candidate having CA / ICWAI (Inter) will be given preference

Experience : Minimum three years as an Accountant in any Government / Semi Government / Government Undertakings / Financial Institutions like Banks etc. in public sector / corporate sector

Age : Minimum 28 years as on 31/03/2022 with relaxation of 3 years to OBC / MOBC and 5 years to SC / ST / PWD candidates as per Govt. Rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in standard form along with copies of testimonials / certificates duly attested by competent authority and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs. 300/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Application fee in case of OBC / MOBC / SC / ST / PWD candidates is Rs. 200/-.

Applications complete in all respect from intending candidates (including those candidates who submit their applications through proper channel) must reach the Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council within April 25, 2022

