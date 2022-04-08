Applications are invited for the post of Consultants in Coconut Development Board, Guwahati.

Coconut Development Board, Regional Office, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Consultant (Marketing) on contract basis for implementation of Market Intelligence Scheme.

Name of post : Field Consultant (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA (Marketing) with at least one year experience in relevant field.

Salary : As per MIDH guidelines, monthly remuneration of Field Consultant is Rs. 30,000/- only

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 27, 2022 in Coconut Development Board, Regional Office, Northeast, 6th floor, Housefed Complex, Wireless, Basistha Road, Last Gate, Dispur, Guwahati-781006.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their original testimonials along with Xerox copies, identity card, proof of address and passport size photos at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

