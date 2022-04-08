Guwahati: Another person drug peddling accused was injured in police firing in Assam’s Morigaon on Thursday night after he too allegedly tried to flee from the police.

The injured has been identified as Jeherul Islam who was arrested from Moirabari on allegations of being a drug peddler.

The accused just like several others tried to flee from police custody while being taken to a location where he was supposed to show hidden drugs.

As per the police, he was shot in the leg as he attempted to escape from the police.

The police said that he was chased for a while and as there was no option left, they had to resort to firing.

The accused was arrested with two others recently.

He is now admitted to the hospital for treatment.