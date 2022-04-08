Kokrajhar: The Bodo National Students Union (BoNSU) has started a movement demanding a separate state for Bodoland.

The movement by the organisation started in Kokrajhar.

The organisation also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India through the deputy commissioner.

The president of the BoNSU Bonjit Manjil Basumatary said they were not satisfied with the BTR accord as it will not fulfil the aspirations of the Bodo people.

He added, “Only the creation of a separate Bodoland state will fulfil the dreams of Bodofa and Bodo people. The lands of the Bodo’s and other tribal people were not protected and the aboriginal people are becoming like guests in their own yard due to failure of government to protect lands of indigenous people.”

He added that without the creation of a separate state the protection of land, identity, development of economy, culture and language would not be possible.

Basumatary said the BoNSU had started its fourth phase of democratic movement for the creation of Bodoland state from KDSA, Kokrajhar and this movement will continue till its goal is achieved.

He reiterated that the Government of India should create a separate Bodoland state as early as possible including raising of Bodo regiment, implementing of UN declaration of rights of indigenous people and inclusion of Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in ST (Hills,) list.