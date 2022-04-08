Guwahati: The Leader of Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has filed a complaint before the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) seeking a high-level probe into the death of Suraj Gogoi.

Debabrata Saikia in a letter to the AHRC said, “I would like to request the AHRC to take a sou motto cognizance of the reports of Gogoi’s death. A probe should be set up to investigate how Gogoi died despite being shot on his leg and whether he was a ULFA (I) linkman or an innocent person.” After Gogoi’s death, even the ULFA (I) hardliner faction denied of his involvement with the outfit.”

It may be mentioned that Suraj Gogoi was shot by the police during an operation and was accused of being a ULFA-I linkman.

After almost a month, He died at the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh following prolonged treatment.

He was a resident of Betbari Tamuli Bazar Changmai village in Sivasagar.

He was shot by a team of Charaideo Police who stated that he allegedly attempted to flee the police custody. He was injured in the left leg by a gunshot and was taken to AMCH in Dibrugarh for better treatment.

However, the allegation of him being linked to the ULFA-I was denied by the militant outfit in a statement a day after he passed away.

The ULFA-I also stated though he was not a member of their organisation they would refer to him as a martyr.