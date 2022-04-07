Guwahati: Family members of Suraj Gogoi, who succumbed to his bullet injuries on Tuesday night at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, held Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responsible for his death.

“It was a cold-blooded murder. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is responsible for Suraj’s death,” said a family member of Gogoi.

She said that police fired at Suraj at the behest of chief minister Sarma.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had defended shootings at criminals and militants in the state.

Sarma had said shooting at criminals trying to escape should be a policing pattern.

The ULFA (I) has questioned chief minister Sarma and DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta who had ordered the firing at ‘innocent youth’ Suraj Gogoi.

Suraj Gogoi, who was arrested on March 4 from the Sonari area in Charaideo district, for his alleged nexus with ULFA (I) militants, was injured in police firing.

He was subsequently admitted to AMCH with bullet injuries on his left leg.

Police claimed Gogoi tried to escape from the custody of Charaideo police, prompting them to open fire at him.

In February this year, the Assam government had informed the Gauhati High Court that 28 people have been killed and 73 others injured in police firing after Himanta Biswa Sarma took over as chief minister of the State.