Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Gas Company Limited.

Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy General Manager (Marketing & Retail Business), Deputy General Manager (Planning & Finance) and Senior Manager (Contract & Procurement).

Name of post : Deputy General Manager ( Marketing & Retail Business)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000- Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay: Rs.16,900

Minimum Essential Qualification : Must be a Graduate in any

discipline with MBA/PGDM in Management

Minimum Essential Experience : Minimum 25 (Twenty Five) years

of post qualification work experience in Retail Operations Management, Supply Chain Management and Business expansion activities in a large organization in hydrocarbon sector

Maximum age (As on 01.04.2022 ) : Minimum 53 years and Maximum 55 years

Name of post : Deputy General Manager ( Planning & Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000- Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay: Rs.16,900

Minimum Essential Qualification : Must be a Graduate in any

discipline with MBA/PGDM in Finance or equivalent

Minimum Essential Experience : Minimum 25 (Twenty Five) years

of post qualification work experience in banking sectors like investment banking, development banking etc. in a large

organization.

Maximum age (As on 01.04.2022 ) : Minimum 53 years and Maximum 55 years

Name of post : Senior Manager ( Contract & Procurement)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs.30,000- Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay: Rs.15,700

Minimum Essential Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Mechanical

Engineering

Minimum Essential Experience : Minimum 15 (Fifteen) years of

post qualification work experience in the field of Materials Management/ Contract & Procurement preferably in a

central Govt. PSU.

Maximum age (As on 01.04.2022 ) : Maximum 48 years

How to apply : Candidates may visit the website www.assamgas.org for the details of the vacancy and may

download the application format.

The filled application form along with all relevant documents should be sent to The Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, Duliajan, PIN: 786602 clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 20/04/2022.

The candidates, meeting the requirements, may mail the filled up application form (scanned copy) along with all relevant documents to recruitment@agclgas.com as an advance copy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here