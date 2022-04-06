Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Gas Company Limited.
Assam Gas Company Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy General Manager (Marketing & Retail Business), Deputy General Manager (Planning & Finance) and Senior Manager (Contract & Procurement).
Name of post : Deputy General Manager ( Marketing & Retail Business)
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Rs.30,000- Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay: Rs.16,900
Minimum Essential Qualification : Must be a Graduate in any
discipline with MBA/PGDM in Management
Minimum Essential Experience : Minimum 25 (Twenty Five) years
of post qualification work experience in Retail Operations Management, Supply Chain Management and Business expansion activities in a large organization in hydrocarbon sector
Maximum age (As on 01.04.2022 ) : Minimum 53 years and Maximum 55 years
Name of post : Deputy General Manager ( Planning & Finance)
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Rs.30,000- Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay: Rs.16,900
Minimum Essential Qualification : Must be a Graduate in any
discipline with MBA/PGDM in Finance or equivalent
Minimum Essential Experience : Minimum 25 (Twenty Five) years
of post qualification work experience in banking sectors like investment banking, development banking etc. in a large
organization.
Maximum age (As on 01.04.2022 ) : Minimum 53 years and Maximum 55 years
Name of post : Senior Manager ( Contract & Procurement)
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale : Rs.30,000- Rs. 1,10,000 + Grade Pay: Rs.15,700
Minimum Essential Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Mechanical
Engineering
Minimum Essential Experience : Minimum 15 (Fifteen) years of
post qualification work experience in the field of Materials Management/ Contract & Procurement preferably in a
central Govt. PSU.
Maximum age (As on 01.04.2022 ) : Maximum 48 years
How to apply : Candidates may visit the website www.assamgas.org for the details of the vacancy and may
download the application format.
The filled application form along with all relevant documents should be sent to The Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, Duliajan, PIN: 786602 clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 20/04/2022.
The candidates, meeting the requirements, may mail the filled up application form (scanned copy) along with all relevant documents to recruitment@agclgas.com as an advance copy.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here