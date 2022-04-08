Assam Career Udalguri Judiciary Recruitment

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the District & Sessions Judge Establishment, Udalguri.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Udalguri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Driver and Chowkidar.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/- per month

Qualification : Candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII

standard, those who have passed HSSLC (Class XII) or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. For the post of Driver, valid professional/transport Driving

License with minimum 3 years of experience is required

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- per month

Qualification : Candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII

standard, those who have passed HSSLC (Class XII) or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post.

How to apply : Candidates must submit their application in standard format along with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Experience Certificate (if any) along with 3 (Three) copies of recent passport size photographs, duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side and addressed to: The Office of the District & Sessions Judge, ,Udalguri. P.O. :- Udalguri , Pin- 784509, Assam, through post.

The candidates who intend to submit their application by hand directly shall drop their applications in the drop box which will be kept in the office of the District & Sessions Judge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the working days.

The last date for receipt of applications is April 21, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here