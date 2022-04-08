Jobs in Arunachal Pradesh NERIST Recruitment

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the DST sponsored project (MRDP) under SPLICE – Climate Change Programme. The title of the project is “Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources of Arunachal Pradesh

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA @ 8% for first two years and Rs. 35,000/- + HRA @ 8% for third year (Consolidated). In absence of NET/GATE qualified candidate, Non-NET/Non-GATE candidate may be considered as Project Associate – I against the post of JRF/SRF with monthly consolidated emoluments of Rs. 25,000/- + HRA @ 8%.

Eligibility Criteria :

i) M. Tech. in Soil and Water Engg/ Irrigation and Drainage Engg/ Hydrology/ Remote Sensing and GIS with NET/GATE and experience in handling geospatial software and hydrological

modeling will be given preference

ii) PG degree in Soil and Water Engg/ Irrigation and Drainage Engg/Water Resources Engg./Hydrology / Hydrogeology/Geo-informatics/Remote Sensing and GIS with NET / GATE and experience in handling geospatial software, Hydrological/

Hydrogeological/Ground Water modeling will be given preference.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 30, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply : Candidates may send their bio-data in advance to Dr. K. N. Dewangan, Co-Principal Investigator, Department of Agricultural Engineering (E-mail: kndewangan2001@yahoo.co.in).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here