Assam Career ARIAS Society Recruitment

Applications are invited for various scientific and marketing positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant scientific and administrative positions on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : Seed Production Expert (SPE) for Pulses

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: The SPE- Pulses should hold a Masters degree in Agriculture with specialization in Genetics & Plant Breeding or Seed Science & Technology or a closely related field from any recognized University/ Institution. A Doctorate/ Ph.D. degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Working Experience: The SPE- Pulses must possess at least 7 (seven) years of professional experience in seed production, breeding, testing, trials, regulatory aspects

of seeds, preferably in pulse crops, in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : Seed Production Expert (SPE) for Oilseeds

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: The SPE- Oilseeds should hold a Masters degree in Agriculture with specialization in Genetics & Plant Breeding or Seed Science & Technology or a closely related field from any recognized University/ Institution. A Doctorate/ Ph.D. degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Working Experience: The SPE-Cereals must possess at least 7 (seven) years of professional experience in seed production, breeding, testing, trials, regulatory aspects

of seeds, preferably in oilseeds crops, in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : Seed Production Expert (SPE) for Cereals

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: The SPE-Cereals should hold a Masters degree in Agriculture with specialization in Genetics & Plant Breeding or Seed Science & Technology or a closely related field from any recognized University/ Institution. A Doctorate/ Ph.D. degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

Working Experience: The SPE-Cereals must possess at least 7 (seven) years of professional experience in seed production, breeding, testing, trials, regulatory aspects

of seeds, preferably in cereal crops, in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : Seed Sales and Marketing Expert (SSME)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: The SSME should hold a Bachelors degree in Agriculture followed by MBA in Agribusiness Management/ Masters in Agricultural Economics/ Masters in Agricultural Marketing or a closely related field from any recognized University/ Institution.

Working Experience: The SSME must possess at least 7 (seven) years of professional experience in sales/ marketing of seeds in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : Seed Sales and Marketing Coordinators (SSMCs)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualifications: The SSMCs should hold a Bachelors degree in Agriculture followed by MBA in Agribusiness Management/ Masters in Agricultural Economics/ Masters in Agricultural Marketing or a closely related field from any recognized University/ Institution.

Working Experience: The SSMCs must possess at least 3 (three) years of professional experience in sales/ marketing of seeds in any public/ private sector organization.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh

Name of post : District Enterprise Development Executive (DEDE)

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualifications: Any graduates preferable B.Sc in Agriculture or allied sectors/ B.E. or B.Tech in Agriculture/ food technology/ BBA with at least 3 years’ experience in

agribusiness, food processing sector.

Working Experience : Experience in entrepreneurship and enterprise Development, counseling for enterprises, conducting training & capacity building programmes and facilitating access to finance and business development, marketing of agri / food products will be and added advantage. Entrepreneurial mind- set, including ability to

work independently, self- motivated, and propose and implement new initiatives. Well conversant in use of internet, email, Word, Power Point, Excel is essential. Fluency in

Assamese, English & Hindi. Motivated to travel frequently to meet the needs of the program and deliver impact effectively.

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs. 3.00 lakh to Rs. 4.20 lakh

How to apply : Candidates having essential qualification and experience have to apply through a soft copy of the application & the supporting documents which are to be sent by email to hrarias@arias.in/hrdepariass@gmail.com.

The application shall be submitted only in English language, as per the prescribed Application format provided in the website of ARIAS Society along with scanned copy of a signed cover-letter and self-attested copies of the supporting documents. The soft copy of the application, cover letter & the supporting documents has to be received by email to hrarias@arias.in/hrdepariass@gmail.com.

Applications are to be submitted only through email before 4:30PM of 26th April, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here