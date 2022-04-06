Jobs in Tripura Tripura University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for appointment of Project Fellows on temporary basis in Tripura University.

The Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate, Studentship and Hospital Attendant for a Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India sponsored project entitled “Multimodal Non-invasive Image Analysis using deep learning approach for automated diagnosis of Arthritis and prediction of disease severity.”

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for the positions of Managers in Assam Gas Company Limited

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 47000/- per month + 8% HRA

Qualification : Candidate should have PhD degree in Computer Science & Engineering or Information Technology or having three years of research, teaching and design and development experience after MTech / ME degree in Computer Science & Engineering or Information Technology with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed Journal

Name of post : Studentship

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification : Candidate must have first class MTech in Computer Science & Engineering or Information Technology with a knowledge of Python and Deep Learning Programming Framework

Also Read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in North-Eastern Hill University

Name of post : Hospital Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 7000/- per month

Qualification : Candidate must have a matriculation certificate and also must have experience certificate in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) for at least 5 years

How to apply : The applicant must send a complete Bio-data (containing valid phone number) with self-attested copies of testimonials, certificates and marksheets as a single email with attachments to mrinalkantibhowmik@tripurauniv.ac.in within April 8, 2022.

The shortlisted candidates would be informed through email by April 10, 2022 to attend the interview only offline.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here