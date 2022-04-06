Applications are invited for various research based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant or Research Fellow in the DST SERB sponsored Research Project entitled “Development of single phase phosphor to produce white light emission for applications in phosphor converted white LED”

Name of post : Research Assistant or Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Honorarium of Rs. 21,600/- (twenty-one thousand six hundred) only per month (fixed).

Qualification : First class M.Tech. in Nanotechnology/Material Science or M.Sc. in Physics/Applied Physics/Material Science/ Nanotechnology/Chemistry.

Age : Should not more than 28 years as on 30th April, 2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with copies of certificates to Dr. L. Robindro Singh, Department of Nanotechnology, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong-22.

Last Date of Application : 26th April, 2022

Personnel Interview will be first week of May, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

