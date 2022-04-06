Applications are invited for over 700 vacancies by Union Public Service Commission.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of 24 vacancies through Indian Economic Service (IES) Examination and 29 posts through Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination. The Commission is also planning to fill up 687 medical positions through the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination.

Name of Exam : UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2022

No. of posts : 687

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

Age Limit : A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August, 2022, i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1990.

Name of Exam : UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES) / Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2022

No. of posts :

IES : 24

ISS : 29

Educational Qualification:

(a) A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a University incorporated by of an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

(b) A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

Age Limit : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the

age of 30 years on 1st August, 2022 i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd

August, 1992 and not later than 1st August, 2001.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online by using the website

https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php.

The Online Applications can be filled up to 26th April, 2022 till 18.00 Hours Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

