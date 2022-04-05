Applications are invited for various medical positions by the Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam.

The Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar / Demonstrator / Resident Physician etc. in Government Medical College Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department.

Name of post : Registrar / Demonstrator / Resident Physician etc. in Government Medical College Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department

No. of posts : Will be notified in due course of time

Scale of pay : Rs. 57,700/- to Rs. 1,82,400/- PM (Academic Level-10) plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Educational Qualification : For the post of Registrar/ Demonstrator/ Resident Physician etc.

A. Broad Speciality – A post graduate qualification MD/MS/MDS/DNB in the concerned subject from an institute under any Indian University recognized by National Medical Commission (previously Medical Council of India (MCI)/Dental Council of India (DCI)/National Board of

Examination (NBE) for the following Departments – Anatomy, Anaesthesiology, Bio-Chemistry, Dermatology, Dentistry, ENT, Emergency Medicine, FSM, Medicine, Microbiology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, O & G, Physiology, Pharmacology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Paediatrics, PM&R, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgery, SPM (Community Medicine), TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine)

B. Super Speciality: A post graduate qualification MD/DNB in General Medicine for Medical Super Speciality (Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology).

A post graduate qualification MS/DNB in General Surgery for Surgical Super Speciality (Plastic Surgery, CTVS, Neuro-Surgery, Urology, Paediatric Surgery). Candidates having DM/M.Ch/DNB in the concerned super speciality subject will be given preference/weightage.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to April 25, 2022

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/ MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate. No application fee is required for candidates having BPL certificate and PWD certificate. Application fee should be deposited only, through Treasury Challan in the Head of Account “0210-Medical and Public Health-01-Urban Health Services-800-Other Receipt”. The fees are not refundable and no other mode of deposit of fee other than through Treasury Challan, shall be accepted.

Fees can be deposited online using Government Receipt Accounting System-GRAS (Website: https://assamegras.gov.in). Candidates may pay the requisites fees (as admissible for the category mentioned above). Printed copy of Treasury Challan generated through GRAS should be submitted along with the application form. In Remarks column, candidate may write the post applied for.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

