Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change has declined to reveal the number of animals housed at the Vantara facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, despite a direct question in Parliament.

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan, representing Tamil Nadu, raised the query, asking whether the government had conducted inspections of the animals’ living conditions at the Reliance Foundation-backed facility, as reported by Newslaundry.

She also questioned if any environmental impact studies had been carried out in connection with the site.

Vantara, a 3,000-acre conservation complex, combines the operations of the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust and the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. Industrialist Anant Ambani oversees the centre’s functioning. The facility claims to focus on animal rescue, care, and rehabilitation.

In a written response, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed that India has five private zoos approved under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. These include:

Turtle, Terrapin, and Tortoise Rescue Centre in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh

Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre in Bengaluru

Rescue Centre, Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, and Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar

Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura

Singh clarified that the Wild Life (Protection) Act outlines the legal framework for setting up zoos and acquiring animals.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) evaluates zoos before granting recognition.

According to CZA, the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar is a recognized zoo.

Additionally, the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust’s elephant camp and animal care centre has received prior approval from the CZA under Section 38-H(1-A) of the Act.

Despite the detailed procedural explanation, the ministry did not provide a clear answer regarding the number of animals currently kept at Vantara.

The issue gained public attention following recent protests over the relocation of an elephant to the private facility.

Earlier, Newslaundry reported that several media articles about Vantara mysteriously disappeared within hours of publication.