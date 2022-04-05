Applications are invited for the post of HR Consultant in Panchayat & Rural Development Department Assam.

The Office of the Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of HR Consultant under HRMS Cell.

Name of post : HR Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification & Experience : MBA in HR/PGDBM. Candidate for the post should have minimum 3 years of experience in any public sector/ reputed private sector organization along with adequate knowledge of IT.

Also read : Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment

Additional Criteria : The candidate must be fluent in English and Hindi languages as they might have to communicate with the Ministry of Rural Development , Government of India. Besides the candidate should also be fluent in Assamese languages.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate applying for the post should not be less than 25 years and more than 40 years.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://pnrdassam.org/pnrdhr/ before 11:59 PM of April 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment