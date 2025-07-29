Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Public Works Department (PWD) Assistant Engineer Jyoshita Das conducted a six-hour-long raid at the residence of contractor Rudra Pathak in Abhayapuri on Monday.

The investigation follows the death of 30-year-old Jyoshita Das, who died by suicide on July 21 at her rented house in Barpara, Bongaigaon.

In a note recovered by the police, Das named two senior PWD officials, contractor Rudra Pathak, and an architect, alleging mental harassment and pressure to approve inflated project bills without necessary documentation or the presence of a site engineer.

Following the incident, Bongaigaon Police arrested Executive Engineer Dinesh Sharma Medhi and Sub-Divisional Officer Aminul Islam. Architect Debajit Sarma was also arrested in connection with the matter.

Contractor Rudra Pathak, who was also named in the suicide note, had not been taken into custody at the time. The SIT, acting on public demand and ongoing protests across the state, carried out the raid at Pathak’s home to collect evidence.

A senior police official confirmed that digital records and documents were seized during the operation and are currently under examination. “No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is ongoing,” the official said.

Police sources indicated that the forensic analysis of seized materials may determine the next course of action. The SIT is reviewing communications and records to verify allegations related to financial irregularities in a stadium construction project.

Protests led by local organizations, the All Assam Engineer Association, and political groups have continued in Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri, and Guwahati, demanding the arrest of all individuals named in the case.

The case remains under active investigation, and legal proceedings are being conducted as per the provisions of the law.