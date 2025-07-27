Guwahati: Assam Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday led a statewide call for justice in the tragic case of Joshita Das, a young Public Works Department (PWD) assistant engineer from Bongaigaon who died by suicide on July 22.

Gogoi demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, highlighting systemic corruption and harassment within the department.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a strongly worded post on the social media platform X, Gogoi wrote:

“The heartbreaking suicide of Joshita Das, Assistant Engineer in the Bongaigaon PWD division, has exposed the monstrous corruption under the BJP government. Corrupt departmental officials and contractors put so much mental pressure on the promising, bright young woman, Joshita, that she was forced to take this extreme step.

This is not just a tragic incident; it is a clear indication that under the present regime, the corrupt thrive while women are not even safe in their workplaces.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Demanding justice for Joshita and a CBI investigation into the PWD’s corruption, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has launched statewide and massive protests today. This is just the beginning.

We will continue our fight for justice. We will not remain silent until the truth comes out and the guilty receive exemplary punishment. #justiceforjyoshita

Joshita Das, in her mid-20s, worked as an assistant engineer in the Bongaigaon division of Assam PWD. On the morning of July 22, 2025, someone found her dead in her rented accommodation at Barpara.

A detailed suicide note she left behind revealed that she was allegedly facing mental harassment and professional pressure from her seniors and colleagues in the department.

The note specifically named Executive Engineer Dinesh Medhi, Sub-Divisional Officer Aminul Islam, and project designer Devajit Sharma as responsible for the trauma she endured. She accused them of pushing her to clear inflated bills and harassing her when she resisted unethical practices in the department’s infrastructure projects, particularly a stadium project in Bongaigaon.

Following public outrage and protests, authorities arrested all three individuals named in the note. The Bongaigaon police confirmed that they filed criminal charges under sections related to abetment to suicide. Student bodies and civil society groups across the state demanded action and accountability, prompting these arrests.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded by ordering an immediate departmental inquiry into the allegations.

The PWD sent a five-member inspection team to the stadium site to assess any irregularities in the construction work. However, the team’s initial report claimed they found “no technical issues” at the site, a conclusion that Joshita’s family and opposition leaders fiercely contested.

Protests have intensified across Assam. On Sunday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held a large demonstration at Ganeshguri in Guwahati, demanding a CBI probe and accusing the BJP-led government of shielding corrupt officials. Civil society organisations such as DYFI and many women’s groups have also joined the protests, calling the case a reflection of the unsafe working conditions women face in government offices.

Congress leaders have claimed that Joshita’s death is not an isolated case but a symptom of deep-rooted corruption in Assam’s infrastructure departments. They argue that the harassment she endured reflects a wider problem of systemic abuse of junior engineers who resist pressure from contractors and senior officials.

Family members of Joshita have also questioned why contractor Rudra Pathak, whose name reportedly came up in internal notes, has not yet been arrested. They claim that Joshita had shared concerns about improper project execution and a lack of site monitoring involving him.

As public anger spreads, the demand for a full CBI inquiry is gaining traction. Protesters say only an independent and central-level investigation can uncover the truth and hold all guilty parties accountable without interference.

The tragic death of Joshita Das has sparked a serious debate about ethics in public service, the mental health of young professionals, and the treatment of women in government departments. Political leaders, activists, and ordinary citizens continue to demand that the government ensure justice not only for Joshita but for others who may be suffering silently under similar pressures.