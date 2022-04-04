Assam Career Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment

Applications are invited for the posts of Medical Officers in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.

Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Medical Officer and Deputy Medical Officer.

Name of post : Senior Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS /Doctor of Medicine (MD) from a recognized University with Registration Certificate from State/Indian Medical

Council.

Essential Experience : For MBBS minimum 08(eight) years and for MD minimum 6(six) years post qualification experience in Govt. Health

Centres/ Hospitals.

Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000 -110000/- + Grade Pay: Rs. 14500/-

Age : Not exceeding 45 years

Name of post : Deputy Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS /Doctor of Medicine (MD) from a recognized University with Registration Certificate from State/Indian Medical

Council.

Essential Experience : Minimum 02(two) years post qualification experience in Govt. Health Centres/ Hospitals

Pay Scale : PB : Rs. 30000 -110000/- + Grade Pay: Rs. 13300/-

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled applications with detailed bio-data in prescribed format available in the Company’s website with four (04) passport sized colored photographs along with self-attested copies of photocopied certificates/ testimonials in support of qualification, age, caste, experience etc. by Registered/Speed post/ Courier Services to the Deputy General Manager (HR), Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, Namrup, P.O. – Parbatpur, Dist. – Dibrugarh (Assam), Pin- 786623 (Assam) within April 30, 2022

Application Fees : The application must be accompanied by a Non-refundable Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 250/- (Two Hundred and Fifty Rupees only) drawn in favour of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, Namrup, payable at Punjab National Bank, Namrup Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here